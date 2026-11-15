Big Gangster Ring Busted In Punjab, 5 Arrested, 11 Guns, Ammunition Seized

In a major crackdown on the criminal network allegedly operated by gangster Gurwinder Singh alias Afridi, the Punjab police said they have arrested five of his key operatives and recovered a cache of 11 illegal pistols and 191 live cartridges from their possession.

The arrests by the Anti-Gangster Task Force or AGTF, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, follow Afridi's deportation from Ethiopia to India on November 8. The police said his sustained custodial interrogation provided crucial leads about the network's operatives, shooters and logistical support system operating in Punjab.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including firing incidents linked to extortion.

They were also suspected of facilitating cross-border arms smuggling at the behest of foreign-based handlers, who allegedly assigned them criminal activities in Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajaypal Singh of Gandiwind in Tarn Taran; Jaswinder Singh alias Munsi of Talwandi Sobha Singh; Karanveer alias Karan of Kale Ke village; Ranjit Rana of Bhojoke village; and Ranjit Singh alias Rana of Ruknewala village in Ferozepur.

The police recovered five 9mm pistols, five .30-bore pistols and one .32-bore pistol, along with 191 live cartridges.

Afridi's interrogation provides crucial leads

Sharing details of the operation, Promod Ban, a senior police officer, said a specialised investigation was launched immediately after Afridi was brought back to India to dismantle his criminal network and establish its backward and forward linkages.

Based on disclosures made during Afridi's interrogation, AGTF teams, working closely with Tarn Taran Police, conducted an intelligence-led investigation to identify the shooters, their logistical supporters and the illegal weapons allegedly used in extortion-related firing incidents.

Subsequent intelligence inputs helped police identify and apprehend the five operatives, who allegedly acted as shooters and provided logistical support for carrying out firing incidents on the direction of foreign-based handlers.

Probe Into Foreign Handlers And Wider Network

The police said the investigation is now focused on establishing the complete network of the syndicate, including its foreign-based handlers, arms suppliers and other associates.

The latest arrests are part of Punjab government's intensified drive against organised crime. Investigators are examining the accused's alleged roles in previous criminal incidents and tracing the supply chain of illegal weapons.

Further investigation is in progress to identify additional members of the network and establish its wider criminal and cross-border connections.