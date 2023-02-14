Big Drop In Terror Cases After Jammu And Kashmir Special Status Scrapped: Amit Shah

Amit Shah presented the President's Colour to the Haryana Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said there is a big drop in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and a record number of tourists are visiting the Union Territory.

Presenting the President's Colour to the Haryana Police in recognition of its exceptional service, Shah also said the BJP government at the Centre has successfully tackled internal security challenges -- terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North East and Left Wing Extremism -- in the last eight years.

"Today I can say with satisfaction that after the abrogation of Article 370, there is a big reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. And record number of tourists visit Jammu and Kashmir. It is a matter of satisfaction," he said.

The Union Home minister also said the Narendra Modi government will bring changes in the Criminal Procedure Code, the Indian Penal Code and the Evidence Act to make forensic investigation compulsory for crimes which attract punishment of six years or more.

Shah presented the President's Colour on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony organised at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal.

The President's Colour is a special flag given to a military, paramilitary or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services to the nation.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Home department is tackling several internal security challenges effectively. Jammu and Kashmir, the North East and Left Wing Extremism, the pain of which the country suffered for many decades," Shah said in his address.

The Union minister said the Modi government achieved a big success in curbing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The same way in the North East, more than 8,000 armed youths who were part of several insurgency groups surrendered and they were brought to the mainstream, he said.

Shah said there is peace in the whole North East and a new atmosphere of development and confidence has developed there.

On the Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah said the number of districts which used to report such incidents dropped from 96 to 46 in 2021.

There is a reduction of 70 per cent in all sorts of violence under the LWE, he said.

"It shows that the country will completely overcome the problem of Left Wing Extremism in very less time," Shah added.

He said that under the drug-free campaign of the Modi government, the Home department is taking it forward in coordination with the state governments.

"We have taken steps to end the menace of narcotics", he asserted, adding that the recovery in this regard had been huge.

"We are bringing changes in the CrPC, the IPC and the Evidence Act in which the offences entailing six years or more of punishment, forensic science (experts) visit will be made compulsory," he said.

He exuded confidence that the step will bring down the crime rate in a big way.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Home Minister Anil Vij, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shah also took the salute of the parade held at Madhuban.

