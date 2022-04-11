Biden Told PM Modi Russian Energy Imports Not In India's Interest: US Official

White House noted that India's imports from US are already much bigger than Russian imports.

US President Joe Biden made clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Monday it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki described the meeting as productive and constructive, and not "adversarial." She declined to say if President Biden asked for any specific commitments from India on energy imports.

Biden told PM Modi the US stood ready to help India diversify its energy imports, Psaki said, noting that India's imports from the US are already much bigger than their Russian imports.

"The president conveyed very clearly, that it is not in their interest to increase that," she said.

