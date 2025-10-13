Indian Team To Visit US This Week For Trade Talks

An Indian team of senior-level officials will visit the US this week for trade talks.
New Delhi:
An Indian team of senior-level officials will visit the US this week for trade talks, a top official said on Monday.
The official said that the talks with the US on the proposed bilateral trade agreement are progressing well.
"The Indian team will visit this week," the official added.
