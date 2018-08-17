Foreign Dignitaries Arrive To Pay Homage To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

King of Bhutan arrives in Delhi to attend the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali arrived in New Delhi today to pay their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday at the age of 93.

Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive here later today to pay their respects to Mr Vajpayee, official sources said.

Bangladesh remembers Mr Vajpayee for his contribution to the Liberation War and the strong support he extended to the people of Bangladesh, Mr Ali told reporters after his arrival in New Delhi.

Mr Vajpayee's cortege made its way through the city to reach the BJP headquarters this morning, where leaders gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the departed leader.

The last rites of the BJP leader will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm.