Bhutan, India Boost Clean Energy Ties With 770 Megawatt Hydropower Deal

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay graced the signing of the Shareholders Agreement between Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) and Adani Power Limited for the development of the 770 Megawatts (MW) Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project.

The signing marks another significant milestone in Bhutan's hydropower development and further strengthens the long-standing energy partnership between Bhutan and India.

The project is part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development partnership between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Adani Group.

"This partnership marks another significant milestone in Bhutan's hydropower development journey and further strengthens the long-standing energy partnership between Bhutan and India. The 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project will contribute to strengthening Bhutan's energy security, particularly during the winter months, while creating opportunities to optimise and export surplus clean energy to India," said Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC.

"We look forward to working closely with Adani Power to realise this important project and to advancing further opportunities under the broader hydropower development partnership," Rinzin said.

Bhutan's renewable energy sector is primarily based on hydropower, which serves as the backbone of the country's electricity generation and is a vital component of its economic resilience. DGPC, the national hydropower utility, boasts an installed capacity of 2,471 MW.

To ensure better energy security, system stability, and a dependable power supply throughout the year, the DGPC aims to achieve an additional 5,500 MW capacity in the next five years through investments and development of small hydropower and solar projects.

Hydropower has shaped Bhutan's national economy, enabling the country to remain one of the world's few carbon-negative nations while supporting long-term economic development. Electricity exports to India represent Bhutan's largest source of national revenue, making hydropower central to both fiscal stability and energy security.

Adani Power and DGPC have signed the Shareholders Agreement for a 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan.

It will be developed under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model through a 49:51 equity partnership between Adani Power and DGPC. The project marks the second major hydropower collaboration between the partners after the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project agreement signed in September 2025.

It is part of the larger 5,000 MW hydropower development partnership between Adani Group and the Royal Government of Bhutan. The MoU was signed in May 2025.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan and DGPC through the Chamkharchhu Hydroelectric Project. Hydropower will play a pivotal role in accelerating South Asia's energy transition, and this project will contribute significantly to enhancing energy security, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing shared sustainability goals," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power Ltd.

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