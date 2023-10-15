Congress Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Chhattisgarh Elections

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states (File)

The Congress today announced the first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections.



The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

The ruling party in the state has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.

Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.