53-Year-Old Bank Manager Allegedly Raped In Her Bhopal Home Amid Lockdown

The woman was raped inside her flat in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

A 53-year-old manager of a state-run bank was allegedly raped inside her flat by an unidentified man in the posh Shahpura area of Bhopal in the early hours on Friday.

The incident has raised serious questions about security in the Madhya Pradesh capital at a time when there are strict restrictions on the movement of people.

The woman, who is visually challenged, had been living alone in the flat for the last few days as her husband was stuck in his hometown of Rajasthan's Sirohi district because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Early investigation suggests that the suspect used the stairs to get to the second floor and then entered the woman's flat through the open doors of the balcony, police officer Sanjay Sahu said.

The police have registered a case of rape and other relevant provisions and are investigating the incident.