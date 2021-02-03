Madhya Pradesh Man Cheats People With Fake Ram Temple Fund Drive, Arrested: Police

The man was arrested by collecting donations on fake slips, police said. (Representational)

A man was held in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people by collecting donations on fake slips for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, police said.

Manish Rajput was collecting money from shopkeepers and was issuing fake slips, police official Rajesh Bhadoria said.

After local workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad came to know of Rajput's handiwork, they approached police, which charged him under

section 420 of IPC, he said.

Mr Bhadoria said VHP leader Yatendrapal Singh Jadoun is the complainant in the case.