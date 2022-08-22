Bhopal Faces Massive Power Outage, Heavy Rain Adds To Crisis

Heavy rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours, says weather office.

A power outage, coupled with heavy rain, over the last two days has left Madhya Pradesh's capital in the dark.

Ninety per cent of Bhopal is facing power cut over the last 24 hours.

"Bhopal city has been deployed 33 KV to restore power supply affected by heavy rain for the last two days. 50% of the total fault feeders have been repaired," said Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company Limited.

The power company said officials are on the ground and will ensure that the services are back soon.

"All the teams are working continuously to restore power supply in the remaining areas also. It is expected that the supply of the entire city will be restored in the next 2-3 hours. We regret the suffering caused to all respected consumers. Until the power supply of every consumer is restored, every member of our team will be working in the field," the company added.

According to the meteorological department, heavy rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours, making restoration work difficult.

बड़ी ही शर्मनाक स्थिति है कि मध्यप्रदेश की राजधानी के अधिकांश हिस्सों में रात भर से ही बिजली ग़ायब है , भोपाल घंटों से अंधेरे में डूबा हुआ है।



जनता हाहाकार कर रही है , परेशान है , सुनने वाला कोई भी नहीं है , सारे ज़िम्मेदार मैदान से ग़ायब है , आयोजनो में व्यस्त है। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 22, 2022

"It is a very shameful situation that in most parts of the capital of Madhya Pradesh there is no electricity since overnight, Bhopal has been submerged in darkness for hours," tweeted opposition leader Kamal Nath.

"The public is crying out, is upset, there is no one to listen, all the responsible are missing from the ground, they are busy in events,"Mr Nath added.