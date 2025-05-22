Chennai, Other Parts Of Tamil Nadu Face Power Cuts Today: Check List Of Affected Areas And Timings

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Power will be cut in multiple areas for maintenance and tree cutting. Residents are advised to plan their day around the scheduled outages. Restoration may occur earlier if maintenance is completed ahead of time.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced an electricity supply disruption in several areas on May 22, Thursday. The outage will take place for around 8 hours, from 9 am to 5 pm. TANGEDCO has advised people to plan their day accordingly. If the maintenance work is completed sooner, the power supply will be restored ahead of schedule. Notably, during these outages, electrical staff handle various maintenance tasks, such as minor repairs and clearing tree branches from power lines.

According to the electricity board, power supply will be suspended in the following places:

In Periyanaickenpalayam, power supply will be suspended in the following places from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm today due to maintenance and tree-cutting works by the Electricity Board.

The locations include Periyanaickenpalayam, Naickenpalayam, Kovanur, Gudalur Koundampalayam, Jothipuram, Press Colony, Veerapandi, Sengalipalayam, Poochiyur, Samanaickenpalayam, Athipalayam, Govindhanaickenpalayam and Maniyakar.

In Avadi, power supply will be suspended in Avadi Check Post, NM Road, Nandhavanam Mettur, Kannikapuram, Thirumalairajapuram and Nehru Nagar from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm.

In Kavundampalayam, power supply will be suspended from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for maintenance work. The affected areas include AR Nagar, Thamami Nagar, Driver Colony, Samundeswari Nagar, Suguna Nagar, Union Road, Ashok Nagar, Murugan Nagar and Bharathi Nagar.

These scheduled outages are part of the department's efforts to ensure the electrical infrastructure remains in good condition. While inconvenient, they are necessary for maintaining reliable service throughout Tamil Nadu.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to plan their day accordingly, as power will be restored once the maintenance work is completed.

The public is requested to bear with the temporary disruption, and efforts will be made to complete the work within the scheduled timeframe.

Power cut on May 23

Meanwhile, several areas of Tamil Nadu will also face power disruption tomorrow, May 23. In Kalapatti, affected locations include Cheranma Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Sitra, Valliampalayam, K.R. Palayam, Villankurichi, Thanneerpandal, Peelamedu Industrial Estate, Sharp Nagar and Maheswari Nagar.

In Villankurichi, areas including Thaneerpandhal, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, Cheranma Nagar, Kumudham Nagar, Jeeva Nagar and Sengaliappan Nagar will face power supply disruption from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm due to maintenance work.

Coimbatore will also face a power cut on Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Affected areas include Krishnapuram, Semmandampalayam, one part of Kaniyur and one part of Somanur.