Bhiwandi Building Collapse Updates: At Least 20 Feared Trapped

Bhiwandi building collapse updates: Rescue operation is on.

At least eight people died and five have been rescued after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai on early Monday morning, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams have reached the spot.

The rescue operation is currently on.

"As any as 20 people were rescued by the locals, while 20-25 people are still feared trapped in the debris as per initial information," the NDRF said.

Further details are awaited.

Here are the updates on Bhiwandi Building Collapse: