8 Dead After Building Collapses In Bhiwandi Near Mumbai

20 to 25 feared trapped after building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai.

At least eight people have died after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai early this morning.

As per the initial information, five people have been rescued from the rubble of the building in Patel Compound area.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams are carrying out recue efforts.

"The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At least 20 people are feared to be trapped, NDRF chief Satya Pradhan tweeted.

More details awaited.