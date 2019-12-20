Amid Citizenship Protests, Delhi Cops Deploy Drone Cameras Over Jama Masjid

A large crowd has started gathering outside Jama Masjid in central Delhi, a day after massive protests broke out in the national capital against the amended citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.



The Delhi Police said they have not given permission to hold protest outside Jama Masjid. The entry and exit gates at metro stations in Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar and Lal Quila - all of them in 'Old Delhi' - have been shut and the trains won't stop there, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.



The Bhim Army had planned a protest march at 5 pm today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, near the crowded shopping district of Connaught Place. But the crowds, however, began to build up at Jama Masjid at 1 pm.



Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad has said he would still march to Jantar Mantar despite Section 144 or ban on gathering of four or more people being in force.