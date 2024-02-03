'Pleased Beyond Words': Venkaiah Naidu On Bharat Ratna To L K Advani

The former vice president described LK Advani as "our mentor"

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders on Saturday hailed the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna award on veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

Venkaiah Naidu said on 'X' that he is pleased beyond words to learn that the highest civilian award has been conferred on Advani.

The former vice president, who described LK Advani as "our mentor", recalled the outstanding contributions of the former Deputy Prime Minister to the nation.

"Shri Advani's statesmanlike leadership, his contribution as an outstanding parliamentarian, the grace he brought to all positions he held, his role as a senior ideologue, his commitment to value-based politics, remain imprinted in public memory," Venkaiah Naidu said.

I am pleased beyond words to learn that the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, has been conferred on our mentor, former Dy. PM & one of the stalwarts of BJP, Shri LK Advani ji.



Shri Advani's statesmanlike leadership, his contribution as an outstanding parliamentarian, the… pic.twitter.com/AVkfAMO3qt — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) February 3, 2024

Advani's historic Rath Yatra, which brought momentum to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will go down in history as a watershed moment, he said.

The former vice president said he spoke to Advani's daughter and conveyed his "boundless joy" on the occasion.

Welcoming the announcement of Bharat Ratna for the veteran BJP leader, Kishan Reddy said LK Advani's public life, marked by transparency and values for decades, is guidance.

He thanked PM Narendra Modi for announcing the award.

Describing Advani as a "scholar and statesman", Chandrababu Naidu recalled working with the former Deputy PM.

"Advani Ji has distinguished himself through exemplary hard work and devotion towards the nation. A scholar and statesman, he has made exceptional contributions to the country," the TDP chief said.

"I've had the privilege of working with him. His genuine warmth and affectionate nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone," he said.

Senior BJP leader in Telangana and former MLC N Ramchander Rao said Advani's guidance was invaluable for "workers" like him.

"His journey from grassroots to Deputy Prime Minister has been inspiring, and his guidance has been invaluable to countless party workers like me," Mr Rao said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)