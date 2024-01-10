For Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', A Hiccup In Manipur Launch

Rahul Gandhi will lead the second iteration of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from January 14 (File).

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' - the follow-up to last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which was credited with the Congress' Telangana election win - will be held "come what may", the party said Wednesday, after the BJP-led Manipur government refused permission for a pre-launch public rally.

The party, which planned to launch the yatra from Hatta Kangjeibung - a historic polo ground in Imphal East district - has been told it can only flag off the march with "limited participants".

The Congress, though, appeared defiant when senior leader KC Venugopal spoke to the press.

"We will do the yatra come what may and will not allow election preparations to be hampered. This is not political... we are seeking justice for the people of this country," Mr Venugopal said.

He pointed out the Congress' state unit had requested police clearance "well in time", but insisted the setback would not deter the party and the issue would not be politicised. "This is not a political rally. We are not interested in making a tamasha (scene) we will still do it, but in a new place."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Biren Singh's administration turned down the request citing "reports from concerned agencies (on a) sensitive matter... in the context of the "law and order situation".

A formal notification from the Imphal East District Magistrate also pointed to a "state function... on the same day" to be attended by the Chief Minister, senior cabinet members, and high-ranking government officials, which will likely take priority in terms of deploying security resources.

"Therefore... (will) allow only flagging off of the yatra with limited number of participants. The number and names of the participants may be taken in advance, and all necessary precautionary measures may be taken," District Magistrate Dr Mayengbam Veto Singh wrote.

The 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is to be flagged off by Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge.

READ | Video: Security Forces, Insurgents In Fierce Gunfight In Manipur's Moreh

The refusal of permission also comes after violence in Moreh, where police and militants exchanged fire along the India-Myanmar border. That border has been in sharp focus these past weeks amid claims the ethnic violence in May, in which 175 people died, and more recent clashes with security forces, were triggered by militants taking advantage of a Free Movement Regime to cross over.

Prior to that Mr Singh had said the Congress' request was "under active consideration". "We are taking reports from various security agencies. After getting reports, we will take a decision," he said.

The Congress' new yatra is a 66-day journey covering 6,713 km - by bus and on foot - across 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats, and 337 Assembly segments, culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

The yatra has been pitched as the party's attempt to rouse and unite voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which is expected in March/April.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.