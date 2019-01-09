Bharat Bandh Enters Its Second Day Today: Live Updates

Sporadic violence was reported in West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala yesterday

The two-day Bharat Bandh called by ten trade unions disrupted normal life in many parts of the country yesterday. The bandh enters its second day today. Sporadic violence was reported in West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala yesterday. Tyres were burnt and buses were vandalised at many places in Bengal. Protesters blocked roads and obstructed train services in all the three states on day 1. Around 20 crore workers of the Central Trade Unions (CTU) are participating in the two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow. Trade unions are protesting alleged anti-worker policies of the Central government.

The strike has been called by the central trade unions against the alleged repressive policies for workers adopted by the government.

Here are the LIVE updates of Bharat Bandh's Day 2: