Bharat Bandh Called On Monday, Tuesday: Your 10-Point Guide

The call for the nationwide strike was given by a joint forum of central trade unions, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

The State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from banks, workers from various other sectors such as steel, oil, telecom, coal, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.

The unions in railways and defence sector are expected to make mass mobilisation in support of strike at several hundreds of spots.

Roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike.

The West Bengal government has mandated employees to report for duty on Monday and Tuesday saying that all state government offices will remain open despite the Bharat Bandh.

In its memorandum, the Bengal government also said that no casual leave or a half-day leave would be granted to any employee on March 28 and 29. "It is further notified that the absence of employees in those days will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible," reads the state government memorandum.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has announced that it will not participate in the strike. The Sangh said that the upcoming strike was 'politically motivated' and aimed at the survival of selected political parties.