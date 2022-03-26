Bharat Bandh, Bank Strike Called On Monday-Tuesday May Hit Services

SBI has issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on Mar 28, 29.

A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a nationwide strike on Monday and Tuesday to protest against Central government policies that affect workers. The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association said on Facebook.

The call for a nationwide strike was taken after a meeting of the joint platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022. After taking stock of preparations in various states, the unions announced a two-day all-India strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.

The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

The State Bank of India has issued a statement informing customers that banking services may be impacted on March 28 and 29.

Banks have pensions of workers who are about to retire, would not be affected if they participate in the strike.

Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.

The unions in the railways and defence sector would be making mass mobilisation in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots across the country.