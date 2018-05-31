Bhandara-Gondiya Repoll: Estimated 45 Per Cent Voting Across 49 Booths

As the polling continued till 6 pm, final figures of voting were yet to to be , the official said.
The Election Commission ordered repolling in these 49 booths following complaints of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
"No reports of EVM glitches were received as of 5 pm today", the election official said here.
The counting of votes will start at 8 tomorrow morning, along with the counting in Palghar constituency.
During the by-election held on May 28, 53.15 per cent of the electorate had cast their vote in Bhandara-Gondiya, where Hemant Patle (BJP) and Madhukar Kukde (NCP) are the main candidates along with sixteen others.
The by-election was necessitated by resignation of BJP MP Nana Patole, who later also quit the party.
CommentsThe EC yesterday ordered re-polling at 49 booths in five of the six assembly segments in Bhandara-Gondiya.
Polling for both, the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seats, in Maharashtra on May 28 were marred by reports of malfunctioning of EVMs and voter-verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs). However, no re-polling was ordered in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency.