Bhandara-Gondia By-Election: Date, Poll Results, FAQs

18 candidates are in the fray in Bhandara-Gondia. (Representational)

The by-election for the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held on Monday. All main political parties have fielded their candidates for the Bhandara-Gondia by-poll . The seat was held by BJP's Nana Patole, who resigned and joined the Congress party. Nana Patole had defeated NCP's Praful Patel in 2014 Lok Sabha election. Nana Patole had resigned, apparently, due to lack of "inner-party democracy" in the BJP, leading to the by-election in Bhandara-Gondia. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Bhandara-Gondia by-poll The Bhandara-Gondia seat was held by NCP before the general elections. In 2014, Nana Patole of the BJP won the election. Last year, Mr Patole quit the BJP and resigned from his parliamentary membership, necessitating the by-election.As many as 18 candidates are in fray in the Bhandara- Gondia by-election.2,149 polling booths are there in Bhandara-Gondia.71 are situated in Naxal-hit areas and 113 are listed as critical.The NCP has fielded Madhukar Kukde.The BJP has nominated Hemant Patle. The main contest is said to be between the BJP and the NCP.The polling will be held on May 28, Monday.The counting will be held on May 31. The Congress leaders in the constituency are apparently miffed with the party's decision of giving the seat to the NCP (as part of tie-up agreement) despite Nana Patole returning to the Congress fold.BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari said the by-polls in the two constituencies-Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia-were being fought on local issues and politics.