Bhandara-Gondia By-Election: Date, Poll Results, FAQs Nana Patole had quit the BJP and resigned from his parliamentary membership, necessitating the Bhandara-Gondia by-election.

18 candidates are in the fray in Bhandara-Gondia. (Representational) New Delhi: The by-election for the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held on Monday. All main political parties have fielded their candidates for the Bhandara-Gondia



Why is the Bhandara-Gondia by-election taking place?

The Bhandara-Gondia seat was held by NCP before the general elections. In 2014, Nana Patole of the BJP won the election. Last year, Mr Patole quit the BJP and resigned from his parliamentary membership, necessitating the by-election.



How many candidates are in the fray in the Bhandara-Gondia by-poll?

As many as 18 candidates are in fray in the Bhandara- Gondia by-election.



How many polling booths for the Bhandara-Gondia by-election?

2,149 polling booths are there in Bhandara-Gondia.



How many critical polling booths are there in the Bhandara-Gondia by-election?

71 are situated in Naxal-hit areas and 113 are listed as critical.



Who is the NCP candidate in Bhandara-Gondia?

The NCP has fielded Madhukar Kukde.



Who is the BJP candidate in Bhandara-Gondia?

The BJP has nominated Hemant Patle. The main contest is said to be between the BJP and the NCP.



When is the polling date?

The polling will be held on May 28, Monday.



When is the counting?

The counting will be held on May 31.



The Congress leaders in the constituency are apparently miffed with the party's decision of giving the seat to the NCP (as part of tie-up agreement) despite Nana Patole returning to the Congress fold.



BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari said the by-polls in the two constituencies-Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia-were being fought on local issues and politics.



