Decomposed Bodies Of 5 Of Family Found At Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected

Five members of a family including three children were found dead at their home in Delhi's Bhajanpura.

A couple and their three children were found dead inside their home in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.Early investigations point at murder-suicide because of financial difficulties.

The deaths allegedly took place four or five days ago at a house in Bhajanpura, a crowded neighbourhood. The five bodies had started decomposing.

Neighbours, suspicious because of a strong stench, called the police around 11.30 am. The police found the doors bolted from inside and broke into the house.

The police say the man, Shambhu, was an e-rickshaw driver. The 43-year-old had moved into the house in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura six months ago with his wife Sunita, 38.

They had a 16-year-old daughter and two sons, 14 and 12.

The house was not ransacked and showed no signs of robbery or forced entry.



(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)