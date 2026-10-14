Bhagwant Mann's Aide Manjit Singh Sidhu Joins Congress Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Manjit Singh Sidhu, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, joined the Congress in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh welcomed him into the party at Punjab Congress Bhawan.

Sidhu's entry into the Congress carries political weight given his long association with Mann and his role in shaping the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) media and communication strategy in Punjab. Having worked closely with the Chief Minister for years, he was among the key figures involved in managing the party's media operations and monitoring its political messaging.

His switch comes as parties begin preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. For the Congress, it brings in a leader with first-hand experience of AAP's organisational functioning, media management and communication strategy. For the ruling party, the departure of a former close aide of Mann is likely to draw attention to changing political equations ahead of the contest.

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Before entering politics, Sidhu was a journalist who worked with several Punjabi newspapers and held editorial positions. He joined AAP in 2014, when the party was expanding its presence in Punjab, and gradually became an important part of its state-level political and media machinery. He later became a member of the party's state core committee.

Sidhu played a key role in coordinating AAP's media communications in Punjab. He led a team that monitored media coverage of the party, the Punjab government and Mann, while briefing the Chief Minister on developments. His responsibilities placed him close to the party's communication apparatus and its political messaging.

His association with Mann dates back to AAP's early years in Punjab and continued after the party formed the government in 2022. In January 2023, Mann appointed Sidhu as his OSD for Public Relations. Sidhu resigned from the post in November 2023, citing health reasons.

Sidhu's decision to join the Congress could give the Opposition party an insider's understanding of the ruling party's communication strategy as the political battle intensifies ahead of 2027. His move is also likely to be closely watched in the context of the personal equation he shared with Mann and his years of involvement in AAP's Punjab operations.