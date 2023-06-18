Bhagwant Mann To Make Gurbani Telecast Free, Opposition Furious

The Bhagwant Mann cabinet in Punjab will formalise a decision tomorrow that the broadcast of Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar should be made free. Bhagwant Mann -- who contends that Gurbani is everyone's right and it should be free of cost -- made the announcement in a tweet today.

"With the blessings of God, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow, as per the demand of all devotes, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harminder Sahib will be free for all... no tender required... tomorrow in the cabinet... on June 20, a vote will be taken in the state assembly," his tweet read.

The rights to broadcast Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib has been granted by the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee) to the PTC network, owned by the politically powerful Badal family.

When Mr Mann had proposed earlier to make the telecast of Gurbani free, it was fiercely opposed by SGPC, Badals and the Akali Dal.

The other opposition parties too --- including the BJP and the Congress -- are fiercely opposing this, contending that the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 is a law made by Parliament, which the state government cannot change.