Bhagwant Mann Rents Home In Jalandhar Ahead Of Bypolls. Here's Why

Bhagwant Mann said he wants to ensure people can get their routine work done easily (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has rented a house in Jalandhar, about 150 km from the state capital, where he will meet people for "a few days a week" to get their routine work done.

In an official release, the Chief Minister said the motive of this initiative is to ensure that people of the state especially from Majha and Doaba regions are facilitated for getting their routine work done.

This "first of its kind initiative" is aimed at further directly connecting them as he will be available to people here for "a few days a week", he said.

People now will not have to rush to Chandigarh to get their routine work done as the Chief Minister will be available to them in Jalandhar, said the statement.

On June 22, Mr Mann had said he would rent a house in Jalandhar. His statement came ahead of the July 10 Jalandhar West reserved assembly constituency bypoll.

"I will rent a house there (Jalandhar). It is not that this house will be (rented) only up to July 10. This house will later become the office for Majha and Doaba regions for two or three days every week. I will stay there," he had then said.

Bhagwant Mann said the state government has already launched its flagship scheme - 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar (government at your doorstep)' under which village-level camps are being organised to offer citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency will be held on July 10 and votes will be counted on July 13.

The by-election to the Jalandhar West seat was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

