Bhagwant Mann Reaches Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement Venue

Several top politicians are reaching the Kapurthala House guest house in central Delhi this evening to attend the engagement ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra tonight. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen at the venue, where other high profile guests, including the to-be bride's cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the event, say sources.

Congress leader P Chidambaram has reached the venue.

Top designer Manish Malhotra, who is the couturier for Parineeti Chopra's engagement outfit, was also pictured at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

According to sources, 150 people will attend the festivities, including family and close friends.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were pictured together at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, fuelling rumours of them dating. They then appeared at the airport together. They also watched the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali earlier this month.

According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics.

Raghav Chadha, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and was also in-charge for the recent Assembly elections where his party won an overwhelming majority, earlier today tweeted that his maternal home, Jalandhar, has made this day "even more special and memorable" for him after a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha by-poll, giving his party the lone MP in the lower house.

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.