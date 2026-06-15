Bhagwant Mann Declared 'Anti-Guru' By Akal Takht Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Coming out strongly against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Akal Takht has declared him anti-Guru and asked the 'panth', or the Sikh community, to have nothing to do with him.

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Mann had been summoned by the Takht and appeared before them on January 15 over his alleged objectionable remarks about Sikh devotees. The Takht had also questioned the AAP leader about a video in which a person resembling him was seen sprinkling alcohol on images of Sikh gurus.

The chief minister had denied the accusation and said the video was AI-generated. On Monday, it came to the fore that forensic tests had been done and the video was found to be genuine. The AAP then countered that the tests had not revealed whether the person in the video was indeed Mann.

Following a meeting of the five Singh Sahibs (high priests) the same day, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj announced a verdict.

"We questioned the chief minister regarding the video and he claimed it was AI-generated. We asked him to give us proof of this but received no response for six months. We then had the video examined by two laboratories recognised by the Government of India, which revealed that the video is neither fake nor AI-generated. Today, the ‘panth' took action and reached a decision on this matter,” Gargaj said.

The Jathedar said Mann lied while at the Akal Takht and has been declared guilty before the Guru or anti-Guru. Sikhs have no expectations from the chief minister, and the ‘panth' and followers of the Guru should have nothing to do with him,” he added.

