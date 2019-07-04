Indian Embassies Cause 'Trouble' To Indians Abroad: AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann said many Indians were held as "slaves" by their employers in Saudi Arabia (File Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party member Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that Indian embassies in many countries were causing "trouble" to Indians living there instead of helping them out.

He raised the issue during the Zero Hour and said many Indians, who were held as "slaves" by their employers in Saudi Arabia, were asked by the embassy there to bring a no objection certificate from those who had employed them.

"How can they get NoC from those whose custody they ran away," he asked.

Indians also face hardships in Indian embassies in other countries when they apply for some work, including renewal of passports, he said.

Speaker Om Birla pulled him up for raising an issue different from the one he had submitted to his office, but allowed him to speak on the matter.

"I am an educated Speaker. You should have informed me that you want to change your topic," he said.

Congress member Santokh Singh Chaudhary spoke against substance abuse, saying it has become an epidemic and demanded that a national drug policy be framed.

Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan expressed concern over loss of livelihood in Uttar Pradesh after slaughter houses were closed on court's orders and demanded an alternative arrangement be made till modern slaughter houses are opened.

Lok Sabha members thumped their desks to greet its youngest lawmaker Chandrani Murmu as she spoke for the first time.

The 25-year-old is from the BJD.

Ms Murmu sought a steel plant in her constituency.

They also greeted Pramila Bisoi, a 70-year-old lawmaker from the BJD, after the Speaker introduced her to members and spoke about her extensive work as a self-help group leader.

Ms Bisoi spoke about women empowerment.

