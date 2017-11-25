'Bhagavad Gita' Provides Solution To Inner Conflicts: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today said the 'Bhagavad Gita' provides solution to 'dwandh' (inner conflicts) that a person faces and asked people to follow its message to remain free from the "ills" of this digital age.Inaugurating the 'International Gita Mahotsav' in Kurukshetra today, he said, "What is right and what is wrong, what we should do and what we should not do, that is bothering everyone.""The Gita provides solution to a man for his 'dwandh' (inner conflict) of what is right and wrong," Kovind said, adding, "I feel whosoever follows the message of the Gita will remain free from 'Dwandh' and will stay calm and be successful in life."The president noted that the youth in this digital age is caught between materialism and competition, which was leading to tension and insecurity among them.He said the Gita can offer a spiritual way out for the youth caught in the vortex of insecurity, tension and confusion.President Kovind gave examples of "daughters of Haryana" like External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar and others who brought glory to the state and country at world level, saying it became possible because they followed the message of the Gita."I want to remind you that the daughters of Haryana rose in their lives and came out of this 'Dwandh' as they followed the message of the Gita in their lives," he said."Our daughters presented Haryana's rich heritage and cultural values before the world. We feel proud about our daughters of Haryana. The success of Haryana's daughters is the vivid example of Gita's karmayoga," the president said.He said the message of the Gita is eternal and it transcends the barriers of age and time."All the people should celebrate Gita Mahotsav everyday in their mind as well as in their homes. This International Gita Mahotsav is a celebration of moral, spiritual and cultural renaissance not only for Haryana and the country but for the entire humanity," President Kovind said.The president congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Cabinet for making 'Gita Jayanti' an international event.Mr Kovind said he himself belongs to the land of 'Sri Krishna' and thus he immediately confirmed his participation in the Mahotsav, when the chief minister invited him."I believe that the Gita gives the message of morality and victory of justice and this message is being spread through holding of this Mahotsav," he said.Commending Haryana's initiatives in women empowerment, the president said the biggest step in this direction was successfully implementing the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme.The gender ratio in Haryana in 2011 was 830 females for 1,000 males which has now reached to 937 females with efforts and cooperation of both the government and the people, the president said.