Benjamin Netanyahu In India LIVE: Israeli PM To Visit Taj Mahal, Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue Today

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in India for a 6-day official visit, will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra today. His wife Sara, who is accompanying him on his India visit, will also be travelling with him. Prime Minister Netanyahu's trip to Agra, however, will be a fairly short one. He will return to New Delhi by the evening in order to inaugurate the 3rd annual Raisina Dialogue, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech. The Raisina Dialogue is India's premiere foreign policy and geo-political conference. Prime Minister Netanyahu will be the first foreign head of government to speak at the Raisina Dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day conference, which has an impressive line up of more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates. The Raisina Dialogue is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, and will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi's diplomatic enclave. The theme of the Raisina Dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'.