Benjamin Netanyahu In India LIVE: Israeli PM To Visit Taj Mahal, Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue Today

After returning from his visit to Agra to see the Taj Mahal, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will inaugurate the 3rd annual Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. PM Modi and Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day conference, which has an impressive line up of more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates. The theme of the Raisina Dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 16, 2018 11:41 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Benjamin Netanyahu In India LIVE: Israeli PM To Visit Taj Mahal, Inaugurate Raisina Dialogue Today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra today

Agra / Delhi:  Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in India for a 6-day official visit, will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra today. His wife Sara, who is accompanying him on his India visit, will also be travelling with him. Prime Minister Netanyahu's trip to Agra, however, will be a fairly short one. He will return to New Delhi by the evening in order to inaugurate the 3rd annual Raisina Dialogue, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech. The Raisina Dialogue is India's premiere foreign policy and geo-political conference. Prime Minister Netanyahu will be the first foreign head of government to speak at the Raisina Dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be a part of the inaugural session of the three-day conference, which has an impressive line up of more than 150 speakers and over 550 delegates. The Raisina Dialogue is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, and will take place at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi's diplomatic enclave. The theme of the Raisina Dialogue this year is 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms'.
 

Here are the LIVE updates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Taj Mahal in Agra and his speech at the Raisina Dialogue:

 


Jan 16, 2018
11:40 (IST)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in India for a 6-day official visit, will visit the Taj Mahal in Agra today. His wife Sara, who is accompanying him on his India visit, will also be travelling with him. Prime Minister Netanyahu's trip to Agra, however, will be a fairly short one. He will return to New Delhi by the evening in order to inaugurate the 3rd annual Raisina Dialogue, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Benjamin NetanyahuBenjamin Netanyahu Taj Mahal VisitBenjamin Netanyahu Speech Raisina Dialogue

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupISROYogaLiving HealthyLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatJallikattuPrice ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................