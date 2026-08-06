Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Discusses Middle East Situation, India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got a call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during which both discussed the situation in the Middle East. The two leaders also reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.

"Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength-to-strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia," PM Modi said in a post on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during their conversation, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for mutual benefit of the two countries.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO said.

In February, PM Modi and a high-level delegation of ministers and officials went on a two-day visit to Israel on the invitation of Netanyahu. During the visit, both leaders recalled PM Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu's visit to India in 2018, which together laid the foundation for a new era of partnership and collaboration.

They noted the "immense progress" made in the India-Israel bilateral relationship across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence and security.

PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level - 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity'.

"The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared vision for a robust special strategic partnership rooted in mutual aspirations for peace, security and prosperity through technological innovations and entrepreneurship. The leaders acknowledged that Indian and Israeli capabilities complement each other perfectly - Israel is a global powerhouse of technology and innovation, India serves as a hub of talent, manufacturing excellence and entrepreneurial energy.

"The Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to integrating India's and Israel's advancements in AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, agriculture and water management, defence platforms, and space exploration. This partnership strengthens India's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 2047', aims to spark the next wave of technological transformation and shared progress of both countries," the India-Israel joint statement issued on February 26 noted.