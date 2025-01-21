"No Rapes In BJP Tenure"? Siddaramaiah On Alleged Bengaluru Gangrape

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - under fire from the opposition BJP over the alleged rape of a woman in Bengaluru last week - hit back with an ill-advised attempt at deflection, asking if no sexual assault cases had been reported when the saffron party was in power.

He was responding to the BJP demanding his Home Minister, G Parameshwara, resign over this and other incidents of sexual assault and crimes against women, including the horrific murder, also last week, of a six-year-old girl in the state capital's Hoysala Nagar neighbourhood.

"Were there no rapes in BJP's tenure? Rape shouldn't happen, yes. Women should be protected, yes, But in society there are always bad elements... we will act strongly against them," he said.

The Congress leader was speaking at a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim' rally - in honour of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar - in Belagavi. His remarks were swiftly condemned by the BJP.

Ex Health Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan posted on X, "The Bengaluru gangrape case has completely exposed the state's law and order situation. The Congress, which claimed to provide free guarantees to women, has completely failed to provide them with basic protection."

The Chief Minister's comments came after the BJP's R Ashoka, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, declared the law and order situation in the state had "collapsed to the bottom".

"People are living in fear. There is no environment in which girls can move around safely... How long will you continue to run such a bad government by clinging to your chair? Resign from your position and free the people of the state from this misrule and anarchy," he raged on X.

Bengaluru Police have arrested two men - Ganesh and Shravan, both labourers, based on the complaint made by the woman. The cops believe the woman first agreed to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money, but the transaction broke down over payment-related issues.

Nevertheless, a case of rape was registered. "The complaint pertains to extortion and sexual assault. Two people have been arrested," Bengaluru Police chief B Dayananda told reporters.

With input from agencies