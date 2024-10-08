Bengaluru Woman Dies Of Electrocution After Electric Wire Falls On Her

According to Police, the woman was identified as Manjamma. (Representational)

55-year-old woman died of electrocution after an electric wire snapped and fell on her in Karnataka's Tavarekere on Monday, police said.

According to Tavarekere Police, the woman was identified as Manjamma.

The incident took place in Magadi road of Tavarekere area in Bengaluru district, they said.

The police have registered a case in the matter. An investigation into the incident is underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)