Pregnant Wife Dead, Techie-Turned-Panipuri Seller Accused Of Dowry Abuse

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in south Bengaluru earlier this week, prompting a police investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

The victim, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, had been married to Praveen, a former Oracle engineer who later quit his job to run a panipuri business. The couple had been married for nearly three years and had a one-and-a-half-year-old son. Shilpa, who is from Hubballi, was working at Infosys before her marriage. According to Shilpa's family, she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Allegations From The Family

Speaking to reporters outside the mortuary, Shilpa's uncle, Channabasayya, alleged that the circumstances surrounding her death pointed to "murder" rather than suicide.

"She has been married to him for three years. They have one son, and she was also pregnant. They had a quarrel, which we resolved, and we sent her back four months ago after meeting his family. If he didn't want to be with her, he could have just sent her back. Yesterday, he left home saying he was going out of town, and then we got information that she had died by suicide. But there was no stool below the fan, and she could not even reach the fan. It seems like he murdered her and escaped," Shilpa's uncle alleged.

"We sold our house in Hubballi worth Rs 40 lakh to get her married. Recently, we paid another Rs10 lakh through money we had in chit funds. He told us he was an engineer, but now he sells panipuri. He lied to our family," he added.

The family said they had initially trusted Praveen because of his professional background, but were shocked to discover that he had quit his software career and switched to street food vending soon after the marriage.

Marriage And Alleged Dowry Demands

Police records confirm that Shilpa married Praveen on December 5, 2022. Her parents claim they spent Rs 35 lakh on the wedding, in addition to giving 150 grams of gold jewellery and household items to the groom's family.

Despite these arrangements, Shilpa's parents allege that Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, continued to harass her with demands for additional money.

According to the complaint filed by Shilpa's mother, Sharada, six months ago, Praveen's family allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh to support his food business. When the demand was not met immediately, Shilpa was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents' home.

Sharada told police she eventually raised the money and sent her daughter back, but the harassment continued. Four months ago, tensions resurfaced when a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions surrounding Shilpa's baby shower.

Claims Of Verbal Abuse

Alongside financial demands, Shilpa was also allegedly subjected to humiliating comments regarding her skin tone.

"You are dark and not a good match for my son. Leave him, we will find him a better bride," the mother-in-law allegedly said.

Shilpa's family insists that this combination of repeated financial pressure, verbal abuse, and humiliation contributed to her death.

Police Action

The police have registered a case of dowry harassment and unnatural death.

"All the allegations have been made by the victim's family. We have registered a case of dowry death as per protocol. The husband is being questioned and we are trying to ascertain the veracity of the allegations," said a police official.

The investigation is currently being overseen by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer. Shilpa's body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem examination.