Senior Techie In Kolkata Goes To Work, Jumps To Death After Lunch

A senior executive in a tech giant has died after he jumped from the sixth floor of an office building in Kolkata's New Town area yesterday. Fifty-year-old Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, survived by his wife and two children, had been fighting depression, according to reports. While a preliminary probe into the tragic death points to suicide, police said they were investigating all angles.

Bhattacharjee, it is learnt, went to work yesterday as usual and logged in. Shortly after lunch, his body was found in a parking lot outside the office building. Security guards had rushed to the area after they heard a loud thud. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body has been sent for autopsy and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Bhattacharjee was leading a team of engineers. Police have said they are scanning his devices and CCTV footage of the office premises to get more information on the tragedy.