Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Senior Techie In Kolkata Goes To Work, Jumps To Death After Lunch

Fifty-year-old Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, survived by his wife and two children, had been fighting depression, according to reports.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Senior Techie In Kolkata Goes To Work, Jumps To Death After Lunch
Bhattacharjee came to work as usual. After lunch his body was found in a parking lot
Kolkata:

A senior executive in a tech giant has died after he jumped from the sixth floor of an office building in Kolkata's New Town area yesterday. Fifty-year-old Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, survived by his wife and two children, had been fighting depression, according to reports. While a preliminary probe into the tragic death points to suicide, police said they were investigating all angles.

Bhattacharjee, it is learnt, went to work yesterday as usual and logged in. Shortly after lunch, his body was found in a parking lot outside the office building. Security guards had rushed to the area after they heard a loud thud. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The body has been sent for autopsy and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Bhattacharjee was leading a team of engineers. Police have said they are scanning his devices and CCTV footage of the office premises to get more information on the tragedy.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kolkata Techie Suicide, Techie Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now