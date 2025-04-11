Woman Friend In Washroom, 38-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide At Noida Hotel

A software engineer was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida last night. Umesh Kumar allegedly died by suicide while his woman friend with whom he was staying at the hotel was in the washroom.

The 38-year-old software engineer, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, checked into Wamson Hotel in Noida sector-27 along with his woman friend on Thursday. The woman, a Mathura resident, told police he found the man hanging from a ceiling fan when she came out of the washroom. The hotel staff was alerted after the woman screamed upon seeing Mr Kumar's body.

The two of them were also accompanied by a dog and allegedly had a fight before the man died by suicide.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. No suicide note was found in the room. The woman is being questioned by the Kotwali sector-20 police. Preliminary investigation revealed the man was married. He, however, was living separately from his wife due to a marital dispute. They had filed for a divorce.

- With inputs from Arvind Uttam.