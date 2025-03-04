Techie Dies By Suicide 6 Months After Wedding, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse

A 35-year-old software engineer has died by suicide in Hyderabad, just six months after her wedding. Devika died by suicide at her Hyderabad home on Sunday night. Her husband Satish, also a techie, informed the police and Devika's family that she hanged herself.

The couple married each other six months back at a grand ceremony in Goa. Following Devika's death, her family has alleged that Satish had been harassing her over dowry and that had pushed her to the edge. More details on this shocking incident are awaited.