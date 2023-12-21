Ex-Karnataka Top Cop's Son Detained In Parliament Security Breach Case

An engineer from Karnataka, who happens to be the son of a retired police officer, was detained by Delhi Police officials from his home in Bagalkote last night in connection with the massive security breach in Parliament last week. He is being brought to the national capital.

Saikrishna Jagali, sources said, is a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the two intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off coloured smoke. Manoranjan is among four accused in the case who now face charges under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Saikrishna and Manoranjan, sources said, were batchmates at a Bengaluru engineering college. The Parliament intruder reportedly named Saikrishna during questioning.

An engineer, Saikrishna is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police. He had been working from his Bagalkote home. His sister Spanda has told the media that he "did no wrong".

"It is true that Delhi Police came. My brother was questioned. We have fully cooperated in this inquiry. Saikrishna has done nothing wrong. He and Manoranjan were roommates. Now my brother works from home."

A total of six people have been arrested so far in connection with the security breach in Parliament last Wednesday. The accused have told police that their objective was to draw attention to the Manipur unrest, unemployment and farmers' issues. Police, however, have said they are investigating all angles.

The arrested accused include Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who trespassed into the Lok Sabha, Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, who used smoke canisters outside parliament, Lalit Jha, believed to be a mastermind of the security breach, and Mahesh Kumawat, who allegedly helped Jha.