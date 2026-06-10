Bengaluru Researcher's Design Concept Could Enable Lighter, Safer Spacecraft

A Bengaluru researcher pursuing his doctorate in aerospace engineering and working with a European agency has proposed a new design philosophy that could help make future spacecraft lighter, safer and significantly easier to reuse.

Sanjay Lakshminarayana, a PhD scholar at AGH University in Poland, has developed a concept called the Joint Aerothermodynamic Yield Architecture (JAYA), which seeks to fundamentally change how spacecraft and high-speed aerospace vehicles are designed. The proposal addresses one of the biggest challenges facing the aerospace industry today - building vehicles capable of repeatedly surviving the extreme conditions encountered during launch, atmospheric re-entry and hypersonic flight.

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Traditionally, aerospace engineering teams work on different aspects of a vehicle separately. One group focuses on aerodynamics and vehicle shape, another develops thermal protection systems, while others work on materials and structural strength.

Lakshminarayana argues that this approach does not fully reflect what happens during actual flight.

"When a spacecraft re-enters the atmosphere or travels at hypersonic speeds, heat, air pressure, shock waves and structural stress attack the vehicle simultaneously. These forces do not operate independently, so future vehicles should not be designed that way either," he said.

His Joint Aerothermodynamic Yield Architecture proposes that engineers study airflow, thermal loads, material behaviour and structural response together from the earliest stages of design.

Using advanced computer simulations, engineers could identify the exact areas where heat and pressure combine to create the most dangerous conditions. Instead of reinforcing an entire spacecraft to withstand worst-case scenarios, designers could strengthen only the critical regions that require additional protection.

The result could be lighter vehicles with improved performance, reduced operating costs and greater durability.

According to Lakshminarayana, the concept was inspired by the growing global push towards reusable space transportation systems and future interplanetary missions.

Today, partial reusability has become a reality through launch systems such as SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster. However, creating fully reusable spacecraft capable of flying multiple missions with minimal maintenance remains one of aerospace engineering's toughest challenges.

"If humanity wants to achieve routine space travel and future missions to destinations like Mars, spacecraft must become far more durable and require significantly less maintenance. It is not practical to travel millions of kilometres and depend on extensive servicing after every mission," he said.

Sanjay believes JAYA could help engineers design vehicles that intelligently balance strength, weight and thermal protection, making reuse more practical and increasing flight frequency.

Industry experts note that every kilogram saved on an aerospace vehicle translates into lower launch costs, increased payload capacity and improved mission efficiency. Reducing unnecessary weight while maintaining safety remains a key objective across the global aerospace sector.

Beyond spacecraft, the architecture could also find applications in reusable rockets, re-entry capsules, hypersonic aircraft, defence systems and future planetary landing vehicles.

Lakshminarayana says the same principles could one day contribute to the development of next-generation passenger aircraft capable of travelling across continents in a fraction of current flight times.

The concept remains at an early stage and will require extensive simulation, modelling and validation before it can be incorporated into real-world aerospace programmes. However, researchers say major advances in aerospace often begin with new ways of thinking about longstanding engineering problems.

At a time when the aerospace industry is increasingly combining artificial intelligence, advanced materials and digital engineering tools, JAYA offers a multidisciplinary framework that connects aerodynamics, thermal science and structural engineering into a single design philosophy.

"The future of aerospace will not belong only to the fastest vehicles. It will belong to vehicles that can survive speed intelligently," Lakshminarayana said.

If successfully developed and validated, the Bengaluru scholar's concept could help pave the way for lighter spacecraft, more affordable space missions and a future where reusable vehicles fly more frequently with far less maintenance than today's systems.