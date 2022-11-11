Bengaluru Represents India's Start-up Spirit, Says PM Modi

Bengaluru plays a vital role in establishingIndiaas a start-up hub, said PM Modi.

Hailing the contribution of Karnataka to the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Bengaluru city represents the country's start-up spirit which has placed India in a separate league.

His remarks came during a programme to mark the inauguration of 'Statue of Prosperity' in Bengaluru.

"I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It's a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation - Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them," said PM Modi.

Today is the big day for Karnataka as it gets the Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train and a world-class airport terminal, said PM Modi.

He said the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which he inaugurated today, will inspire Indians to build their identity as global leaders.

"Today, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express train. Along with that, a new terminal at the Bengaluru airport was inaugurated, which was the requirement of the people of Bengaluru," said PM Modi.

"Today's event is an example of our yuva (young generation) spirit. The Vande Bharat train flagged off today is a glimpse of new India's identity," he said.

He said that a start-up is not only an organisation, but the faith and ambition to achieve greater heights in the progress of a nation.

The Prime Minister said India is known all over the world for its start-ups and Bengaluru plays a vital role in establishing India as a start-up hub.

"Bengaluru represents the 'start-up' spirit. Across the world, India is known for its start-ups. Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investments happening in the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the Vande Bharat Express is a symbol that India has now left behind the days of stagnation.

"India is modernizing and beautifying its railway stations. Our aim is to make more modern railway stations and develop the infrastructure for better connectivity. The increase in the number of airports also increases the potential of the youth of the country. It gives rise to employment opportunities," he said.

He further said that connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development and creating air connectivity and new airports is the need of the hour.

"The new terminal in Bengaluru will increase facilities for passengers," added the PM.