Bengaluru Pothole Claims Another Life, 26-Year-Old Banker Run Over By Truck

A 26-year-old banker working in Bengaluru died on Friday after she was run over by a truck while travelling in a two-wheeler with her brother near the Hoskuru road. Priyanka Kumari Poonia was working with the UK-based OneSavings Bank Group in the city.

Priyanka's brother Naresh Kumar Poonia was driving the motorcycle, and she was seated behind.

How Did The Accident Happen?

Speaking with NDTV, Naresh said he applied an urgent brake to his motorcycle after a car in front of him slowed down due to a pothole on the road.

"As usual, I used to leave my sister at the Madavara Metro Station every day. I don't know what happened yesterday. A car in front of us stopped due to a pothole in the road. I had to brake (my motorcycle) and I was not able to comprehend what to do there. My sister (Priyanka) died on the spot," Naresh said.

He said the accident happened when his motorcycle's handle hit a truck which was coming from the opposite direction of the road.

The impact caused Naresh to fall on the left while his sister fell on the right.

Tragically, the truck ran over Priyanka's head as it moved forward, resulting in her death. Naresh, meanwhile, sustained injuries to his hands and legs.

A Spotlight On Bengaluru's Road Conditions

This tragic case puts back the spotlight on the poor conditions of roads in Bengaluru, with potholes being seen on several streets.

Naresh told NDTV that the road where the accident happened has been in a bad condition for more than seven months.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.