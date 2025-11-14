Bengaluru Man Stabbed By Ex-Employee, Runs Away Only To Be Attacked Again

A Bengaluru escaped from a vehicle in which he was stabbed by his former employee, but was soon caught again by the accused and stabbed again.

Amar Narayanaswamy, who runs a Ganesh idol manufacturing unit, was approached by Jayanth, a former employee who had worked at the factory for three days in June 2025.

Jayanth allegedly told the complainant that a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) site was available for sale and asked him to inspect it.

The complainant accompanied him in his Thar jeep to the Sulekere BDA Layout, where the accused showed him two vacant plots. While returning, Jayanth seated in the back seat allegedly attempted to snatch the gold chain from the complainant's neck.

When the victim resisted, the accused reportedly attacked him with a knife, stabbing him on the neck, face, shoulder, forehead and head, causing severe injuries.

The victim managed to escape from the jeep and ran towards the road, climbing onto the back of a passing Tata Ace vehicle. The accused chased him, allegedly dragged him down and stabbed him again in the back before forcibly snatching his gold chain.

He then ran away from the spot on a black Pulsar motorcycle.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and also booked him for making caste-based remarks.

A search is on to trace and arrest the accused Jayanth.