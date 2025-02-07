Bengaluru Man "Self-Porters" To Work After Not Finding Ola, Uber

Amid traffic woes in Bengaluru, a man 'delivered' himself to work riding pillion on a bike of the courier service Porter, after he got no Ola or Uber cab.

The Porter app allows users to send goods within a city, fast.

Taking to X, the man, Pathik, posted a picture of himself sitting behind a Porter employee on the two-wheeler, as seen through the reflection of the helmet worn by the rider.

had to porter myself to office today cuz no ola uber :( pic.twitter.com/pzLHoTG2QF — pathik (@pathikghugare) February 6, 2025

"Had to porter myself to office today because no Ola, Uber," the user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The post, shared on February 6, quickly gained traction with over 78,000 views and elicited wide-ranging reactions, with several users commenting on the notorious traffic struggles in India's Silicon City.

Porter also took note of Pathik's "problem-solving streak", and praised him for his creativity, calling him a "superhero".

Talk about a #BangaloreBrainwave! 🌟 When life gave you no Ola or Uber, you channeled your inner superhero and self-ported to work! 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️Namma Bengaluru, we salute your creativity and problem-solving streak and kudos to you for sharing this wonderful adventure with us. — Porter (@porterit_) February 7, 2025

"When life gave you no Ola or Uber, you channeled your inner superhero and self-ported to work! Namma Bengaluru, we salute your creativity and problem-solving streak and kudos to you for sharing this wonderful adventure with us," Porter said on X.

Many found Pathik's unconventional commute innovative and hilarious. He was praised for resorting to such "genius" tactics and solving "modern problems with modern solutions".

Some users also resonated with the struggle, saying they considered the same idea but never acted on it.

"Hecker bhai hecker," another user said.

App-based cab services in Bengaluru often require long waiting periods, coupled with high fares, due to the immense traffic. While some find humor and creativity in such situations, many hope for improved infrastructure and lasting solutions.