Bengaluru Man Says Group Of Men Attacked His Car On Crowded Street, Police Respond

A Bengaluru man recently recounted a harrowing experience in which his car was attacked by a group of men in the middle of a busy road in the Kudlu area. Sharing pictures and videos of the incident on X, user Deven Mehta claimed that the attackers shattered his car windows, threw stones and threatened him and a woman inside his vehicle - all while a traffic police officer allegedly looked on without intervening. "My car was attacked by goons on crowded bangalore streets at 7pm while a traffic police watched them break glasses, throw stones & threaten us at Kudlu, despite a woman in the car," Mr Mehta wrote on X.

My car was attacked by goons on crowded bangalore streets at 7pm while a traffic police watched them break glasses, throw stones & threaten us at Kudlu, despite a woman in the car.@BlrCityPolice@DCPSouthBCP@BangaloreMirror@BangaloreTimes1@CMofKarnataka@peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/FEcg9cUn0e — Deven Mehta, CFA (@devenmehta14) November 1, 2024

In another post, the X user shared why the group of men attacked his vehicle. "Their bike touched my car (old car) from behind (their fault) in head-to-head traffic. I was looking from my mirror when they yelled in Kannada. I told them "Kannada illa, no problem, no damage- aap jao". I believe they got infuriated at how a Hindi man gave them instructions," Mr Mehta said.

In response to the post, the Bengaluru police requested further details, urging him to share his contact information via direct message. However, Mr Mehta declined to share any information, citing safety concerns. "Sorry, I don't want to provide any details as I don't feel safe. I have shared it here so that more people remain vigilant and careful on the streets till we get better police and safety services," he wrote.

Sorry, I don't want to provide any details as I don't feel safe. I have shared it here so that more people remain vigilant and careful on the streets till we get better police and safety services — Deven Mehta, CFA (@devenmehta14) November 1, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comment section of Mr Mehta's post, several users expressed frustration over the growing crime rate in the city.

"@BlrCityPolice congratulations. The city has gone to the dogs. Your inaction and silence on such matters is deafening. I sincerely hope you do something better than asking the sufferer for more details," wrote one user.

"Wow....Bangalore is turning safer by the day. Goons being given a free hand to attack people, road range on the rise, everyone wants to come first on the road and show off this shitty driving skills, violations everywhere. Great progress seen in India's Silicon Valley," sarcastically commented another.

"A few months back ihad seen a road rage incident at kathriguppe signal where two bike hooligans were thrashing each other at the junction holding up traffic. Amazingly the policeman just sat in his shelter watching them. Finally the public interfered and stopped them," shared a third user.

"Its scary how road rage in this country is rising but you should file a complaint or atleast give details of the incident on their DM. Ur number plate was seen by them if they want they can anyways dig all ur details better take help of cops @BlrCityPolice," suggested a fourth.

"Its so scary to see this kind of events happening regularly on the streets of Bengaluru. These goons know well that Police can't hurt them otherwise they will not dare to touch/harrass anyone. Blr police is helpless here," expressed one user.