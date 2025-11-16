Fake Microsoft Support Racket Targeting US Citizens Busted In Bengaluru, 21 Arrested

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday busted a large-scale cyber-fraud operation in the city that was cheating US citizens by posing as Microsoft Technical Support. The raid was carried out by the Special Cell of the Cyber Command and the Cyber Crime Police of the Whitefield Division.

The raid targeted MUSK COMMUNICATIONS, which began its operations in August. The company occupied about 4,500 square feet of a plot and was running a full-fledged scam centre from there.

The police arrested 21 employees of the company who were actively involved in impersonating Microsoft support technicians and cheating foreign nationals.

Acting on credible information, the police registered a case under Sections 66 and 66(C) of the IT Act, 2000, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police raided the company on Friday and Saturday after obtaining a court-issued search warrant. Officers recovered several computers, digital devices, mobile phones, and other electronic evidence linked to the fraud during the raid.

Further investigation was underway to trace the remaining accused persons and examine seized digital data.