Bengali Must On Signboards In Kolkata: Civic Body's Big Language Move

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a directive mandating that all business establishments, commercial institutions, and shops across the city must display signboards prominently in Bengali, placing the state's official language at the top of all signage.

In a circular dated August 30, signed by Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Jain, the civic body reiterated its earlier instruction that the use of Bengali on hoardings, signboards and other displays is not optional but compulsory. Businesses have been given until September 30 to comply with the order.

"It is hereby reiterated that all such signage must have Bengali displayed at the top in a prominent size in addition to other languages, if any, in the public interest. This shall be complied with by 30th September, 2025," the directive read.

The circular recalls an earlier order, dated December 30, 2024, in which shops and institutions were "requested" to include Bengali on their signboards. That instruction, however, went largely unheeded. Many establishments continued to use English, Hindi, or other languages on signage.

This time, the KMC has made compliance mandatory, explicitly stating that failure to do so could result in punitive measures.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government has increasingly positioned itself as the guardian of Bengali linguistic and cultural identity. Within Kolkata itself, the question of language has periodically sparked tension. Earlier this year, a Trinamool Congress councillor faced a rebuke from the Mayor after asking a question in English during a meeting of the civic body. Following that exchange, KMC Chairperson Mala Roy urged councillors to conduct discussions in Bengali, and an instruction was issued that questions at official meetings should be posed in the state's official language.

The latest circular goes further than earlier guidance, explicitly stating that Bengali must be displayed "at the top" of all signage and in a "prominent size." Officials have indicated that this is not merely a cosmetic adjustment but a measure of compliance with cultural and civic norms.

The Mayor, in recent comments, warned that establishments which do not adhere to the directive risk losing their trade licences. In response to a councillor's query about non-compliant signage in a shopping mall, Hakim was quoted as saying the corporation would not hesitate to cancel the licence of shops that refuse to use Bengali in the prescribed format.