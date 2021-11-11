'Severing All Ties' With BJP: Bengali Actor 7 Months After Joining Party

Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP in March.

Nearly seven months after joining the BJP, popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee announced in a tweet today that she was "severing all ties" with the party. The actor cited the BJP's "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal" as the reason behind the decision.

"Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. (The) reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," she tweeted to her 1.4 million followers this morning.

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal... - Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

Though the actor did not say if she will join Trinamool Congress, she left enough hint with her "let the time speak" comment to a query on whether she was planning to join the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the BJP in March.

A number of politicians, including Mukul Roy - who was BJP vice-president - have quit the party following its defeat in the assembly elections this year. Babul Supriyo, who contested the state polls unsuccessfully and then was benched from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, is another high-profile to switch camp.

Before him, three MLAs - Biswajit Das, Tanmoy Ghosh, Soumen Roy - jumped to the Trinamool in the last one month within six days.

Earlier, in June, former Trinamool strategist Mukul Roy who joined BJP in 2017 and won from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly seat in April, returned to Trinamool.

The reverse defections have fanned murmurs within the BJP about the induction of a number of turncoats from the Trinamool ahead of the polls.

Since the Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year in which the BJP had targeted 200 seats but got only 77, four MLAs have already returned to Trinamool.