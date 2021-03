We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party, Dilip Ghosh said.

Popular Bengali film actress Srabanti Chatterjee on Monday joined the BJP.

She was welcomed to the party by the BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's state president, Dilip Ghosh.

"We welcome Srabanti Chatterjee to our party. People from various walks joined the BJP today," Mr Ghosh said.