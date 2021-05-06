'Government Not 24 Hours Old, But...': Mamata Banerjee On Central Team

Mamata Banerjee took charge as Bengal Chief Minister for a third straight term (AFP)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took a swipe at the centre over sending a team to look into violence in the state after the results of the assembly election were announced last week. The Trinamool Congress, which won the election for a third term, and the BJP have accused each other as behind clashes reported from across the state.

Ms Banerjee, in an allusion to frequent confrontations it often had with the centre in the last few years, asked the BJP-led centre to refrain from sending central teams over matters that may not exist.

"It's not yet been 24 hours since the government took over and they are sending teams and ministers here," said Ms Banerjee, who took charge as Chief Minister for a third time. "Anyone who comes from outside, even by special flights, we want RT-PCR tests and there will be no discrimination with anyone.

The Home Ministry has sent a four-member team to assess the ground situation in Bengal. Reports from across the state and posts on social media have alleged Trinamool workers of attacking BJP workers and supporters. The Trinamool has pointed out many of them are fake reports. The Home Ministry had asked the Bengal government to take necessary measures to stop such incidents "without any loss of time".

Ms Banerjee has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of anyone who died as a result of political violence.

"Some central ministers are instigating riots in Bengal even after elections. We have banned all political gatherings. They (BJP) cannot accept the people's verdict, so they are indulging in this. Violence is happening in places where the BJP has got votes," Ms Banerjee said today.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who is also in the state on a two-day visit to look into the violence, has claimed that 14 BJP workers have been killed and nearly one lakh people have fled their homes.