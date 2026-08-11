Bengal Teen Stays In Ponds, Says He Feels 'Burning Sensation' Outside Water

A 16-year-old boy has been spending days and nights in ponds in Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal for nearly a month, raising concern among locals about his health.

The boy, Iqbal, says whenever he comes out of the water, he experiences a burning sensation all over his body and feels as if a supernatural being possesses him, and this has prompted him to remain in ponds.

Iqbal, who is overweight, can be seen floating in ponds from morning till late at night, and at times, he moves from one water body to another.

Kolkata-based doctors said prolonged exposure to water can lead to skin and fungal infections, and other health complications.

"That burning sensation needs to be assessed by a doctor, and if there are unusual beliefs or fears associated with it, a psychological evaluation may also be appropriate," one of the doctors said.

Worried about his condition, the boy's parents said he had been taken to a hospital earlier, but there was no improvement.

They said they were unable to afford prolonged treatment and appealed for help so that the teenager could receive proper medical attention.

People from the neighbourhood bring Iqbal food, which he eats while remaining in the water.

A neighbour who has known Iqbal since childhood said, "He suddenly gained a lot of weight compared to his siblings. There appears to be a health problem. He was taken to a hospital, but there was no improvement." After remaining in the water for such a long period, the skin on Iqbal's hands and feet has turned pale, locals said. He has also developed cold and cough symptoms, but continues to refuse to leave the water.

The unusual situation has caused concern among residents, who fear for the teenager's safety and health.

"He needs medical attention, but his family cannot manage the treatment on their own. We request the administration to come forward and arrange treatment for him," a local said.

A dermatologist at the state-run SSKM Hospital said prolonged stay in water can cause skin maceration, in which the skin becomes pale, soft and more vulnerable to damage and infection.

"The skin loses some of its protective barriers and becomes more vulnerable to irritation, cracks and infection," the doctor said.

Another dermatologist at a private hospital in the city said continuous moisture can create conditions in which fungal and bacterial infections are more likely.

"The boy needs to be examined (medically) and should not be allowed to remain in the pond for long hours," he said.

About the boy's burning sensation, the dermatologist added that it cannot be determined from a description alone.

Residents have urged the administration to intervene and ensure that Iqbal receives medical treatment at the earliest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)